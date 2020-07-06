Inappropriate to have confrontation with media, Shujaat tells PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Shujaat has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan not to have confrontation with the media.

“Media is the fourth pillar of state,” Shujaat stated in his letter to the prime minister Monday. “It is also necessary for this pillar to be stable.”

He said confrontation with the media is not appropriate in any case.

“I had earlier informed you regarding the arrest of Daily Jang Editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman,” the PML-Q leader said. “And now I am writing to you over the suspension of 24 News’ license.”

He said the recent action against 24 News strengthens the perception that the fourth pillar of state is being targeted and the constitutional right to freedom of expression is being violated.

Shujaat said all these matters can be settled through consultation. “I hope you will ask the information minister to resolve the issues with owners of all channels through talks.”

All channels should be paid their dues so that the media workers could get their salaries, he said.

The PML-Q leader further requested the PM to withdraw the decision to suspend 24 News’ license to save media workers from unemployment.

The solution to all issues lies in upholding the constitution and the law, he noted.