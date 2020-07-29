Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Imran Khan wants NDMA chairperson to ‘clean up’ Karachi

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Imran Khan wants NDMA chairperson to 'clean up' Karachi

Pic27-046 KARACHI: Jul27- People facing troubles due rainy dirty water accumulated at Liaqat Abad No-4 as after the yesterday heavy monsoon rains in provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Syed Asif Ali

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the National Disaster Management Authority chairperson to reach Karachi and start a “clean up” drive in the aftermath of the monsoon rains.

“I have asked the NDMA Chairman to go to Karachi immediately and start the clean up in the aftermath of the rain,” said the premier in a tweet.

Multiple people had died due to electrocution during the three days of rain that started on Sunday. Several roads, streets and homes were flooded with rainwater.

The tweet by PM Khan came hours after a Sindh minister criticised the federal government for not doing anything for the city.

Saeed Ghani, the Sindh education minister, said in a press conference that a PTI minister and the Karachi mayor didn’t let the provincial government remove encroachments from two major nullahs in the city.

He had claimed that people had built houses on Gujjar and Mehmoodabad nullahs, adding that rain water entered the houses because they are built over them.

Imran Khan Karachi Rain
 
MOST READ
