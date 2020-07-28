PM Khan encourages Pakistanis to plant trees on August 9

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that all Pakistanis must plant a tree on August 9 to celebrate the Tiger Force Day.

The plantation drive will be held across the country under the leadership of the members of the Tiger Force, said the premier in a video message on Tuesday.

Tiger Force is a voluntary youth force which was formed by the PTI government to ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs in shops, markets, and business centres across the country. It was named the Corona Relief Tiger Force.

Related: PM Khan says making special youth force to battle coronavirus

He even requested all MPAs, MNAs, and local representatives to participate in the drive. “You have to lead from the front,” he told the elected representatives.

Young people and students should come forward and help the government in its aim to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan, PM Khan said.

He remarked that planting trees is important for the country because of two major reasons: pollution and global warming. Pollution has been on the rise in Pakistan and it is affecting our health too. One of the best ways to decrease it by planting more trees.

Speaking about global warming, he said that Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most affected by it. “We have to try to control it because the situation becomes worse,” he added.