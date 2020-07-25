No ban will be imposed on social media: PM Khan

We will not let any ban be imposed on any social media application, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday.

But at the same time, we also can’t let anyone insult or spread false information about government organisations or the people working for them, the premier pointed out.

PM Khan took notice of the delay in the preparation of social media regulations by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and Ministry of Information Technology.

He has instructed the departments to present a report regarding it to him in this week.

The PTI government has been criticised for its decisions regarding monitoring and regulating content on social media. This came after the government placed a temporary ban on online game PUBG and issued a warning to Tiktok.