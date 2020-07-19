PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan reminded everyone on Sunday that July 19 (today) was the anniversary of Kashmir passing a resolution to join Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the people of Kashmir and the vow to stand by them in their struggle for self-determination.

He said that struggle is recognised by the United Nations Security Council and under international law.

Today we commemorate the historic occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan. We reaffirm our commitment to the Kashmiri people & stand with them in their struggle for self-determination. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 19, 2020

“We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva Supremacist Indian government in IOJK. I know that justice will prevail,” he wrote on Twitter.

Indian-Administered Kashmir has been under lockdown since August 5, 2019, when the Indian government revoked its special status granted under its constitution. Thousands of people have been arrested and imprisoned.

Internet access to the region was also cut off.