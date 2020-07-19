Sunday, July 19, 2020  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir

Posted: Jul 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan reminded everyone on Sunday that July 19 (today) was the anniversary of Kashmir passing a resolution to join Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the people of Kashmir and the vow to stand by them in their struggle for self-determination.

He said that struggle is recognised by the United Nations Security Council and under international law.

“We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva Supremacist Indian government in IOJK. I know that justice will prevail,” he wrote on Twitter.

Indian-Administered Kashmir has been under lockdown since August 5, 2019, when the Indian government revoked its special status granted under its constitution. Thousands of people have been arrested and imprisoned.

Internet access to the region was also cut off.

