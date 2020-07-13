PM Khan salutes Kashmiris for their struggle against India

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid homage to Kashmiris for their continuous struggle against Indian occupation on Kashmir Martyrs Day.

“We salute Kashmiris for their continued struggle against the illegal and barbaric Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the premier in a series of tweets on Monday. “The shuhada [martyrs] of July 13, 1931 were the forefathers of today’s Kashmiri resistance,” he said.

“Their descendants have, generation after generation, laid down their lives for freedom and today they continue to valiantly fight and defy a Hindutva supremacist regime bent on demographic engineering to wipe out the Kashmiri people and their identity,” he wrote.

Pakistan has always stood steadfast for the Kashmiri right to self-determination and will continue to support this just struggle till Indian-administered Kashmir is liberated from the “clutches of the Indian illegal occupation”. That day, however, is not far, he added.

“I pay tribute to the 22 sons of J&K whose courage in face of brutal Dogra forces regalvanised a decades-old struggle for self-determination in 1931; an inalienable right Kashmiris continue to die for to this day,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a tweet. “No occupation can subjugate the spirit of brave Kashmir.”

Kashmir Martyrs Day is observed on July 13 every year to remember the sacrifice of 22 Kashmiris who were killed in 1931 during a revolt against the Dogra rule. They protested the prosecution of Abdul Qadeer Khan, a sympathiser of the Kashmiri struggle.