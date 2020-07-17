Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pakistan

Today's outlook: PM heads to Kahuta, rain expected in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM heads to Kahuta, rain expected in Karachi

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Friday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a monsoon tree plantation campaign in Kahuta. According to the press release, all activities related to forestry and wildlife are labour intensive, these two sectors will play a more positive role in providing much needed local livelihood in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.
  • In a meeting with the energy committee, the PM has postponed increasing the electricity tariff for the K-Electric customers. The Economic Coordination Committee had approved the company’s demand for the price hike.
  • The Met Office has forecast heavy rain with dust storm in Karachi. The temperature may rise up to 40 degree Celsius at noon.
  • PTI MNA Amir Liaquat Hussain has announced that he’s resigning as a member of the National Assembly. He says he’ll meet the PM and submit his resignation to him in person.
  • The Karachi commissioner has called a meeting on the milk price hike. The government had fixed cost of milk at Rs94 per litre but most shopkeepers are selling at a higher price.
  • NAB has summoned PML-N leader Khawaja Asif at 11am.
  • Jamaat-e-Islami will stage a protest against the K-Electric at Karachi’s Johar Chowrangi.
  • A committee of the Federal Cabinet will consult the Sindh and Punjab government members on the Supreme Court’s orders to the federal government to take charge of three big hospitals in Karachi and one in Lahore.
  • ICYMI: The total budget for the federal government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash prorgramme has been increased from Rs144 billion to Rs203 billion. Click here to read the full story.

