HOME > Pakistan

NEPRA to investigate KE’s overbilling: Sindh governor

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
NEPRA to investigate KE’s overbilling: Sindh governor

Photo: Naya Din/screengrab

I will be writing a letter to NEPRA today to start an investigation into the matter of overbiling by K-Electric, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said.

“If it’s proven that the company has been charging people more than it should without any justifiable reason, then I will make sure every penny K-Electric charged is returned,” he said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

The governor said that the federal government was strictly looking over the company’s operations and hoped that unscheduled power outages have ended after Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar’s meeting with K-Electric and NEPRA officials on Saturday.

“We want to give the company a fair chance to improve and work for the people of Karachi,” Ismail said. “But this doesn’t mean that we will let the people of Karachi suffer.”

He added that strict action will be taken against the company if any unannounced power outages take place. “The prime minister is very serious about resolving the issues of the people of Karachi,” the governor said.

Talking about the argument of the nationalisation of K-Electric, he said that the decision to privatise the company was taken in haste because of which K-Electric slacked.

Mentioning the matter of the National Accountability Bureau’s inquiry into PTI parliamentarians in the Sindh Assembly, the governor said that the bureau was an independent department and was in no way influenced by the government or prime minister.

