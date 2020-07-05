Imran Farooq murder: Convict challenges life imprisonment in Islamabad court

One of the men convicted of killing MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq has filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his life imprisonment.

Moazzam Ali approached the court on Thursday against the June 18 accountability court verdict that convicted him and two others of killing Dr Farooq in London in 2010.

He has asked the court to nullify the lower court’s verdict.

He is currently imprisoned at the Adiala Jail. The other two convicts, Mohsin Ali and Khalid Shamim, have prepare their appeals and they will also be filed in the high court soon.