Headlines 9am: Kashmiris seek US help, says Pakistan’s ambassador

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain in Karachi for the next 36 hours.

A day of rain wreaked havoc on Karachi, leaving the city with flooded streets and two people dead. After heavy rain on Friday, roads from II Chundrigar Road to Sharae Faisal were completely inundated. Power outages were reported in many areas as well. People returning home from work were stuck in traffic jams for hours.

CCTV footage shows suspects robbing an elderly woman in Lahore of her earrings.

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested three people suspected of hawala in Gujrat. Over Rs4 million was seized from two of them. Hawala is an illegal practice since the money is moved without actually making a transaction. These suspects used to work for people abroad.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan has written an article in an international magazine about Indian atrocities in Indian-Administered Kashmir. He says the values that the US represents are being violated in Kashmir, adding that the Kashmiris seek moral and political support from the US.