I seriously like Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah

But she 'can't marry the PPP chairman'

TikTok star Hareem Shah has said that she “seriously” likes Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“I like Bilawal, I seriously like him,” Shah told SAMAA TV in an interview aired Saturday. It is not just the party chairman, but she also likes the PPP, she said.

Asked if she would like to marry him, the TikTok star said, “I can't marry Bilawal”.

Shah has been in the news for the past few years after she started posting her selfies with prominent Pakistani politicians, including PM Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed, on her social media pages.

Number saved in Sattar’s phone as ‘naughty girl’: Hareem

A few days ago, her video with disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar went viral on the social media too.

“Farooq Sattar has said that he has saved Hareem's [number] as naughty girl,” Shah told SAMAA TV last week.

In December 2019, she had uploaded what she said were video calls with Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid.

“He is an old man," she said, when asked if she would marry Rashid if a proposal is made. "Why would I marry him?”