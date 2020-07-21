Load-shedding being done to counter power theft: HESCO

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has said that load-shedding is being is done some areas as some transformers are not working, electricity is being stolen and lines are being serviced.

It said that the Sindh government has not been cooperating with the power company to take action against power thieves.

Hesco gave its statement in a public hearing held by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Tuesday.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, speaking via video link, placed the blame on the federal government. He said that the Centre is accusing them of unannounced load-shedding.

Many users attended the hearing and alleged that Hesco and the Sukkur Electric Power Company have been suspending power supply to their houses for over 18 hours a day.

One man said that no one has been living at his house for the last 12 years and yet he received an electricity bill of Rs47,000 last month.

Complaints against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company, Tribal Electric Supply Company, and Quetta Electric Supply Company will be heard on July 22 and against the Lahore Electric Supply Company and Multan Electric Power Company on July 24.