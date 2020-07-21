Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Load-shedding being done to counter power theft: HESCO

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Load-shedding being done to counter power theft: HESCO

Photo: AFP

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has said that load-shedding is being is done some areas as some transformers are not working, electricity is being stolen and lines are being serviced.

It said that the Sindh government has not been cooperating with the power company to take action against power thieves.

Hesco gave its statement in a public hearing held by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Tuesday.

Related: NEPRA hears load-shedding complaints against seven power companies

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, speaking via video link, placed the blame on the federal government. He said that the Centre is accusing them of unannounced load-shedding.

Many users attended the hearing and alleged that Hesco and the Sukkur Electric Power Company have been suspending power supply to their houses for over 18 hours a day.

One man said that no one has been living at his house for the last 12 years and yet he received an electricity bill of Rs47,000 last month.

Complaints against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company, Tribal Electric Supply Company, and Quetta Electric Supply Company will be heard on July 22 and against the Lahore Electric Supply Company and Multan Electric Power Company on July 24.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hyderabad nepra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.