Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Hyderabad residents protest against five-day power outages

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Residents of Hyderabad came out on the streets on Friday in protest against the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company after their electricity supply was suspended for over five days.

The protesters blocked multiple roads of the city, burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the company.

They complained that in areas such as Haider Colony and Jamal Para, electricity supply had been suspended for five days. “When we complained via the company’s call centre, we were informed that the transformers in these areas were not working,” a protester said.

He added that repairs have still not been made due to which they were forced to come out onto the streets.

After talks with the company’s spokesperson, the protest and sit-in came to an end Friday afternoon. Protests in smaller parts of the city, however, are still being held.

Commercial areas of the city are facing power outages up to nine hours, whereas residential areas are facing load-shedding for more than 12 hours.

RELATED STORIES

