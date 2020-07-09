Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Headlines 9am: Sindh says drains being cleaned ahead of monsoon

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Four people were killed and a child injured after their car turned turtle on the M5 Motorway. The car driver reportedly fell asleep while driving.
  • Traders in Karachi have announced that they will reopen their shops in Saddar from today. We’ll resist if we’re forced by the authorities to close our shops, the traders said. Electronic and cloth markets have been shut down in Saddar for the last two weeks by the deputy commissioner over increasing coronavirus cases.
  • Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar have assured that storm water drains are being cleaned and this year’s monsoon showers will not inundate streets.
  • NAB has called PML-N leader Khawaja Asif at 11am to interrogate him in the Sialkot Cantt Housing Society case. He has been asked to bring documents pertaining to the case.
  • Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Karachi Corps Headquarters and Sindh Rangers Headquarters. He was briefed on operational preparations and discussed the security situation.
  • The picture of a three-year-old sitting on his grandfather’s body in Indian-held Kashmir has “exposed” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Hindutva mentality” before the world, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.
  • Over 78 deaths and 4,087 more coronavirus infections have been reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. Over 103,200 known active cases have been confirmed so far.
  • Six Pakistan cricket team players who were held back for another round of COVID-19 testing have embarked for England after their results came back negative. The remaining squad members are already in the UK.

