Headlines 9am: Rain in Sindh, NAB investigates Karachi overbilling complaints

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Electricity prices are not going to be increased in Karachi as PM Imran Khan postponed the decision during a meeting of the standing committee on energy on Thursday.
  • NAB is going to look into Karachi’s load-shedding and overbilling complaints. NAB chairperson has instructed Karachi DG to complete an inquiry in three months and see why KE has not updated its system. A four-member NEPRA which came to Karachi to investigate the power crisis has reached Islamabad. The team will present its report to the power authority and then a decision will be made.
  • Rainfall and duststorms were reported in Karachi and other areas of Sindh Thursday night. Jacobabad received overnight rains with thunderstorms. In Karachi, it rained in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Nazimabad, Malir and Jamshed Town. Water was accumulated on main roads. Lahore received rainfall too.
  • Pakistan provided on Thursday consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav on the request of India, the foreign office said. In a statement, the FO said the two “consul officers” of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided “unimpeded and uninterrupted” consular access to Jadhav at 3:00pm.
  • Karachi Metropolitan Corporation approved on Thursday a resolution to sell it 11-acre land near Old Sabzi Mandi. Junaid Makati, a member of the opposition, said that the land has been valued at Rs55 billion and it is being sold at a lower price.
  • Pakistani bowler Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to rejoin the Pakistan squad after a scare over a positive Covid-19 test in the UK had left him self-isolating from the rest of the squad as a precaution. He has tested negative now.

