Headlines 9am: Rain in Sindh, NAB investigates Karachi overbilling complaints

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Electricity prices are not going to be increased in Karachi as PM Imran Khan postponed the decision during a meeting of the standing committee on energy on Thursday.

NAB is going to look into Karachi’s load-shedding and overbilling complaints. NAB chairperson has instructed Karachi DG to complete an inquiry in three months and see why KE has not updated its system. A four-member NEPRA which came to Karachi to investigate the power crisis has reached Islamabad. The team will present its report to the power authority and then a decision will be made.

Rainfall and duststorms were reported in Karachi and other areas of Sindh Thursday night. Jacobabad received overnight rains with thunderstorms. In Karachi, it rained in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Nazimabad, Malir and Jamshed Town. Water was accumulated on main roads. Lahore received rainfall too.

Pakistan provided on Thursday consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav on the request of India, the foreign office said. In a statement, the FO said the two “consul officers” of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided “unimpeded and uninterrupted” consular access to Jadhav at 3:00pm.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation approved on Thursday a resolution to sell it 11-acre land near Old Sabzi Mandi. Junaid Makati, a member of the opposition, said that the land has been valued at Rs55 billion and it is being sold at a lower price.

Pakistani bowler Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to rejoin the Pakistan squad after a scare over a positive Covid-19 test in the UK had left him self-isolating from the rest of the squad as a precaution. He has tested negative now.