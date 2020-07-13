Headlines 9am: Rain in Karachi, coronavirus deaths rise

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Another 69 people died of the coronavirus in Pakistan in the past 24 hours taking the country’s death toll to 5,264. There have been 2,769 new cases reported in the past 24 hours and the country has 84,000 active cases. Approximately 156,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Today is Kashmir Martyrs Day. The world is marking their struggle against Indian forces’ violence. Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani has called for a protest across the valley today. The ISPR chief also posted a message on Twitter.

Five people were injured in Indian ceasefire violations in the Khuiratta Sector of Azad Kashmir, the ISPR said early Monday. The people injured include an elderly woman and an 11-year-old girl. This year, India has committed 1,643 ceasefire violations so far.

Four soldiers were martyred in a gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan on Sunday, according to the ISPR. Four terrorists were also killed.

The Karachi commissioner has ordered action against milk retailers selling milk at higher rates in the city. Seventy-four shops have been sealed, including those of the president of the Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association. But retailers say they won’t decrease prices and are looking to hike them even further next month to Rs135 per kilo.

Rain was reported in multiple areas of Karachi late Sunday. Other areas in Sindh such as Sukkur, Khairpur and Rohri reported strong winds and rain. Peshawar and Lahore reported lower temperatures after this season’s first spell of monsoon rain.