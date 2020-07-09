Headlines 9am: Rain forecast in Karachi, army chief in Peshawar

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Pakistan schools, colleges and universities should be allowed to open in September, it was suggested during a meeting chaired by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday. The recommendation awaits approval of the federal government’s National Command Operation Centre. On the other hand, the All Private Schools Association has demanded reopening schools from July 10 with coronavirus SOPs.

Most streets of Karachi are inundated with water due to the fresh spell of rain. The Met Office has forecast rain today (Thursday) as well.

Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file a review petition under Pakistani law against the death sentence awarded to him, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday. Indian Navy officer Jadhav was arrested on charges of espionage in Balochistan in March 2016 and sentenced to death by a military court a year later.

Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa visit the Peshawar Corps Headquarters where he was briefed on developments in former tribal regions. The army chief lauded the role of security agencies in border management.

Karachi residents dumping trash on roads or anywhere but designated garbage sites will now get cases filed against them. The commissioner has issued a notification in this regard. The rule has been imposed for two months.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority will decide on banning video game PUBG permanently in the country. Petitions have been filed in the Islamabad High Court and Sindh High Court against the temporary ban by the PTA.