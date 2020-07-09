Headlines 9am: PM meeting to decide Karachi’s electricity prices

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Forty people died of the coronavirus in Pakistan in the past 24 hours and 2,145 new cases were reported. The country’s active cases are currently at 73,751.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting today to decide whether electricity will get more expensive for residents of Karachi. Representatives of the Sindh government, K-Electric, NEPRA and the Power Division will attend.

The Sindh Home Department has extended the province’s lockdown till August 15. Schools, restaurants, public entertainment spaces, wedding halls and business centres will remain closed during this time.

The Oil Tankers Contractors Association has given the government an ultimatum—reverse higher income taxes, provincial services taxes and tolls in 24 hours or they will cut off oil supply to the entire country. They have also threatened to go on strike.

The Sindh government has banned the collection of sacrificial animal hides by unregistered organisations. It issued a list of rules for who can collect animal hides after Eidul Azha and how. It also directed the strict implementation of SOPs at cattle markets and urged charitable organisations to make arrangements for animal sacrifice.

Getting money from ATMs in Karachi isn’t safe anymore. Two suspects looted a man at an ATM in Federal B Area’s Block 16. They stole Rs20,000 and a mobile phone from him. In Hyderabad’s Mustafa Town, thieves stole a motorcycle, mobile phone and money from a man. CCTV footage has emerged of the incidents.

The Karachi police have done away with jurisdictions at police stations. People can lodge criminal complaints at whichever police station they like. Karachi AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon decided this at a meeting to help curb street crime.

Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Joe Biden and Apple’s Twitter accounts were hacked by bitcoin scammers. For 30 minutes the scammers tweeted about fake donations and 300 people actually donated $100,000.