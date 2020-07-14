Headlines 9am: Cattle markets to operate from 6am to 7pm

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan is going down as less than 2,000 cases are being reported every day. At least 979 cases and 50 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The virus has claimed 5,320 deaths in Pakistan so far.
The K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, has been charging excessive bills to pay back its loans, said company’s former CEO Ikram Sehgal. Loans have to be returned on high-interest rates, he told SAMAA TV on Monday. KE has been spending money to set up power plants. This is a conflict of interest. It is responsible for the distribution of power and not its production. There is a reason why it has a debt of Rs1.5 billion, he claimed.
Load-shedding is expected to continue in Karachi. The spokesperson has said that a technical fault has brought down power production. The company, however, didn’t say when it will be solved.
A child died after being electrocuted in Karachi’s Korangi Monday night. He was taken to the hospital a little late.
The protest in Chaman near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border continued for the 40th day on Tuesday after the protesters failed to reach an agreement with Balochistan MPA Asghar Khan Achakzai. One group agreed on opening one way, the other group, however, didn’t agree to this condition. More than 1,000 oil tankers are stranded near the border.
Wedding hall owners staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club on Monday. They demanded that the halls should be opened by August 2. They tried to march towards Governor House but were stopped from doing so.