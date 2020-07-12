Headlines 9am: Karachi’s unscheduled power outages end, Punjab sees rain

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

Good news for residents of Karachi. Unscheduled and unannounced load-shedding in the city will come to an end from Sunday onward, according to Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. He said that the supply of gas and furnace oil has been increased to the city. He said that if a problem still persists, the federal government might take over K-Electric.

Multiple areas of Punjab, Islamabad and Rawalpindi experienced downpours Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Due to the rain, the heat index was brought down few notches. According to the Met department, the rains are expected to last till Tuesday.

A man was killed and one injured during a clash between two gangs in Karachi’s Pak Colony Saturday night, according to the police. The members were from the Traders group and the Naveed group. They had opened fire at each other over a conflict.

A man reportedly killed his wife in Mandi Bahauddin because she wouldn’t give him money to buy drugs. The murder took place in Shafqatabad. The suspect fled after the attack.

The crime rate in Karachi increased as soon as the lockdown ended. A resident was robbed at an ATM in Shadman Town on July 8. The police are on the lookout for the suspects.

A Faisalabad man dressed in a veil robbed his landlord. The police have arrested him. In Gujrat, three dacoits stole Rs250,000 from a medical store.

President Donald Trump finally yielded to pressure and wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday as the US posted another daily record for coronavirus case.