Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 9am: Karachi load-shedding continues, Lahore reports polio case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Headlines 9am: Karachi load-shedding continues, Lahore reports polio case

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the construction site of the Diamer-Bhasha dam in Gilgit-Baltistan. He will review the construction of the project. When completed, the dam will generate 4,500 megawatts of electricity.
  • Load-shedding in Karachi is going to increase because a fault has developed in a power unit at K-Electric’s Bin Qasim Power Plant. Power outages are expected to increase to 10 hours a day. The fault came up at a unit of the Bin Qasim Power Plant shortly after the Sindh government approved the allotment of 40 acres for a new 500KW grid station for the power utility. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar says it’s the federal government’s responsibility to ensure continuous supply of the electricity to Karachi.
  • Robbers looted millions of rupees from a car at gunpoint on Karachi’s Khalid Bin Waleed Road in broad daylight.
  • A man has been arrested in Karachi’s North Nazimabad for demanding Rs1.5 million in extortion from a builder.
  • Lahore’s first polio case in 2020 has been reported. The patient was a two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Ravi Town who died during treatment at the Children’s Hospital. In 2020, Punjab has reported a total of four polio cases.

Karachi Lahore
 
