Headlines 9am: Karachi load-shedding continues, Lahore reports polio case

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the construction site of the Diamer-Bhasha dam in Gilgit-Baltistan. He will review the construction of the project. When completed, the dam will generate 4,500 megawatts of electricity.

Load-shedding in Karachi is going to increase because a fault has developed in a power unit at K-Electric’s Bin Qasim Power Plant. Power outages are expected to increase to 10 hours a day. The fault came up at a unit of the Bin Qasim Power Plant shortly after the Sindh government approved the allotment of 40 acres for a new 500KW grid station for the power utility. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar says it’s the federal government’s responsibility to ensure continuous supply of the electricity to Karachi.

Robbers looted millions of rupees from a car at gunpoint on Karachi’s Khalid Bin Waleed Road in broad daylight.

A man has been arrested in Karachi’s North Nazimabad for demanding Rs1.5 million in extortion from a builder.

Lahore’s first polio case in 2020 has been reported. The patient was a two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Ravi Town who died during treatment at the Children’s Hospital. In 2020, Punjab has reported a total of four polio cases.