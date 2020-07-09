Headlines 9am: JI to protest against K-Electric, Karachi’s power outages continue

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

Uzair Baloch was not in contact with the PPP but had good relations with them, former PPP member Habib Jan Baloch revealed in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. “Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Murad Ali Shah and Qadir Patel were all close associates of Uzair,” he said, adding that the party is now denying reality. On the other hand, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has said that he will tweet a video today which will reveal the reality of Asif Ali Zardari.

The Pakistan government will pay Rs300,000 of the total cost of a house for the first 100,000 houses constructed under the Naya Pakistan Housing project, says Prime Minister Imran Khan. The second decision was that people will have to pay only 5% interest on a five marla house.

Residents of Karachi will have to tolerate another week of power outages. K-Electric has accepted that its systems are not updated. In a hearing with NEPRA in Islamabad on Friday, the chief of the company said that the power outages were due to a fuel shortage. The supply of electricity from the plant will take five more days, he said. Responding to this, the NEPRA chief questioned the company’s reason for not upgrading their plants in the last 11 months.

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a protest and sit-in against load-shedding and increased bills on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal today.

Two brothers were killed in a motorcycle on the Ayesha Manzil Bridge in Karachi late Friday night. They were speeding on their motorcycle when they hit a truck. Their cousins were riding on another motorcycle and were injured in the accident.

The world is remembering famous classical singer Ustaad Salamat Ali Khan on his 19th death anniversary today. He had also received the Tamgah-i-Imtiaz for contributing to the entertainment industry in the country.