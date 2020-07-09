Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 9am: JI to protest against K-Electric, Karachi’s power outages continue

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Headlines 9am: JI to protest against K-Electric, Karachi’s power outages continue

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

  • Uzair Baloch was not in contact with the PPP but had good relations with them, former PPP member Habib Jan Baloch revealed in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. “Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Murad Ali Shah and Qadir Patel were all close associates of Uzair,” he said, adding that the party is now denying reality. On the other hand, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has said that he will tweet a video today which will reveal the reality of Asif Ali Zardari.
  • The Pakistan government will pay Rs300,000 of the total cost of a house for the first 100,000 houses constructed under the Naya Pakistan Housing project, says Prime Minister Imran Khan. The second decision was that people will have to pay only 5% interest on a five marla house.
  • Residents of Karachi will have to tolerate another week of power outages. K-Electric has accepted that its systems are not updated. In a hearing with NEPRA in Islamabad on Friday, the chief of the company said that the power outages were due to a fuel shortage. The supply of electricity from the plant will take five more days, he said. Responding to this, the NEPRA chief questioned the company’s reason for not upgrading their plants in the last 11 months.
  • Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a protest and sit-in against load-shedding and increased bills on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal today.
  • Two brothers were killed in a motorcycle on the Ayesha Manzil Bridge in Karachi late Friday night. They were speeding on their motorcycle when they hit a truck. Their cousins were riding on another motorcycle and were injured in the accident.
  • The world is remembering famous classical singer Ustaad Salamat Ali Khan on his 19th death anniversary today. He had also received the Tamgah-i-Imtiaz for contributing to the entertainment industry in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jamaat-e-islami K-Electric power outages Protest
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Uzair Baloch, PPP, Ali Zaidi, K-Electric, NEPRA, Salamat Ali Khan, Tamgah-i-Imtiaz, Jamat-e-Islami,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.