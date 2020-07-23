Headlines 9am: International journalists visit Pakistan, US congressman discusses Kashmir

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Thirty-two deaths and 1,763 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours across Pakistan. There are still 50,303 active cases in the country as more than 213,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Pakistan has ranked most improved in the theft ranking for countries with weapons-usable nuclear materials, according to a NTI Nuclear Security Index report. Australia ranked first for the fifth time. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Dr Asad Majeed has welcomed the report.

A group of international journalists visited the Chirikot sector of Kashmir along the Line of Control and witnessed the devastation caused by Indian firing targeted at civilian settlements. They spoke to the families of victims.

US Congressman Steve Watkins has spoken about Indian atrocities in Indian-Administered Kashmir. He said people living in the valley are going through even tougher times during the coronavirus lockdown. “Their human rights are being violated. The people are being deprived of basic facilities and even the internet connections are cut off there. The Kashmir issue must be resolved,” Watkins said.

Five suspected terrorists have been arrested from Karachi’s Golimar. According to a CTD official, the arrested men belonged to the outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi’s Hafiz Qasim Rasheed ground and were involved in murders and attempted murder.

Gulnaz Bibi who was beaten up by her son Arsalan in their Rawalpindi home has forgiven him. She says her daughter-in-law is responsible for Arsalan’s behaviour and wants the police to take action against her. Their video went viral on social media. The police have begun investigating Arsalan and also visited Gulnaz Bibi’s home to ask after her health.

A man has abused and beaten up a restaurant employee for “giving him a higher bill”. CCTV footage has captured the incident.