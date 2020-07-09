Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Headlines 9am: Govt approves electricity price hike for K-Electric users

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • The Economic Coordination Committee has approved increasing electricity prices by Rs2.89 per unit for K-Electric consumers.
  • PM Imran Khan chaired a National Security Council meeting in Islamabad. The army chief, naval chief, ISI director-general and senior government officials attended the meeting. The participants lauded the security forces’ timely action to thwart the Balochistan Liberation Army’s attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on June 29.
  • The Sindh government has announced that it will make public the joint investigation team reports on the Baldia factory fire, former Fishermen Cooperative Society chairman Nisar Morai, and gangster Uzair Baloch. All three JIT reports will be published on the website of the Sindh home department Monday, provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said. He added that there was nothing against the PPP leadership in Uzair Baloch’s JIT report.
  • Judge Arshad Malik has been dismissed from service. The accountability judge, who announced the verdict against Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference, was previously suspended for misconduct. The decision has been taken by a seven-member committee headed by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Karachi from Monday till Wednesday. Heavy rain has been reported in Havelian and Abbottabad which has turned the weather pleasant.

