Headlines 9am: Cattle markets crowded ahead of Eid

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

A fire erupted at a garment factory near Godam Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area early Sunday morning. Three fire brigade trucks are putting out the fire. No casualties of injuries have been reported.

A man was arrested for filming himself while showing off weapons and uploading the video on TikTok. A case has been registered.

The sewerage condition in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi has created numerous problem for residents. Sewage water has inundated both the main and service roads. Traffic congestion in the area has also increased due to this.

Five women and four children were killed in an attack on a house in Rawalpindi’s Chauntra on Friday. The attack was the outcome of enmity between Azhar, Nazar and Imtiaz and Rab Nawaz, a spokesman for the Rawalpindi Police said.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government of giving an “NRO” to Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav. “The person who was to become the ambassador of Kashmir has become the lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Bilawal said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

PTI’s Murad Saeed has said an NRO will not be given no matter what Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says. Bilawal is the one who cannot understand democracy because he started his political career on a ‘chit’, he said.

A goat bought for Eidul Azha in Karachi’s Azizabad was attacked by stray dogs after which its owner sacrificed the animal before Eid. In another incident in Surjani Town, a calf broke its leg while getting out of a van.

Cattle markets across the country have started getting crowded as Eidul Azha approaches. The markets have been allowed to remain open till 7pm.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a third spell of heavy rainfall to begin in Karachi from Sunday. According to Met Office Sindh Director Sardar Sarfraz, some areas of the megapolis will witness heavy rain on Sunday while others will experience light rain.