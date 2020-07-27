Headlines 9am: Cattle markets empty following rain, coronavirus cases decrease

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country are reportedly decreasing. In the last 24 hours, 20 people have lost their lives to the virus while more than 1,100 new cases were reported. The total tally of active cases in the country has increased to 27,421.

The third spell of monsoon wrecked havoc in Karachi. Five people died in accidents and almost all main roads of the city were inundated with water. Sewerage systems also flooded and water entered houses and mosques. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the city today as well.

The PPP celebrated the birthday of former president Asif Ali Zardari, despite the chaos the city was in post-rain. When a journalist questioned Local Government Minister Nasir Shah about the roads, he said the videos circulating on social media were old.

Rain in Karachi has affected the business of cattle markets in the city. The markets are empty without buyers and sellers are forced to sell animals at lower prices due to fear of diseases.

The Sanghar police arrested two people and seized trucks of illegal gutka and mainpuri.

Two robbers were killed during a clash between the police and dacoits in Gujranwala. The suspects were involved in multiple crimes and allegedly injured two policemen as well.

Five members of a family were killed in a truck-motorcycle collision in Okara. In another road accident in Lahore, four people died.

The Pakistan Army downed an Indian spy quadcopter near the Line of Control in Kashmir. It had entered 200m into Pakistani territory.