Headlines 9am: Baldia factory JIT made public, Hajj SOPs announced

An Islamabad accountability court was set to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari via video link in Park Lane reference. Another accountability court will hear a petition to seize his house in Karachi.

The JIT report of the Baldia factory incident has been made public. It revealed that 261 employees of the factory were burnt alive over the owners’ refusal to give extortion money of Rs2 billion. The crime was committed by MQM’s Hammad Siddiqi, Rehman Bhola and Zubair Chirya. The JIT has requested to register a case of the crime again. Another JIT of Lyari gang leader Uzair Baloch and former Fishermen Cooperative Society chairperson Nisar Morai will be released today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Karachi from Monday till Wednesday. Multiple parts of Sindh such as Hyderabad, Sanghar and Dadu experienced light showers Sunday night. The rain has broken the spell of heat in the country, but has also started another round of power outages.

Two robbers looted a electronics shop on gunpoint in Karachi’s Surjani Town. They took cash and mobile phones with them. CCTV footage of the crime has been obtained. A man was also arrested near Defence View for looting and beating up a lawyer. A motorcycle and cash were seized from him. The Sindh Rangers also caught three suspects yesterday.

In two incidents of attempted robberies in Lahore and Karachi, robbers were caught by residents and beaten up.

Smuggling of drugs in ambulances has been discovered. An ambulance from Quetta to Karachi brought 12 kilos of drugs in it, according to reports. The driver and two other people have been arrested.

A woman was killed and 10 people injured in a bus accident near Sukkur’s Pano Aqil Sunday night. The accident reportedly occurred when the speeding bus tried to overtake another vehicle.

Saudi Arabia has announced the SOPs for Hajj 2020. Wearing of masks is compulsory for pilgrims and volunteers. Congregational prayers will be offered at a distance of 1.5 meters. No one with coronavirus symptoms will be allowed. Stones for Mina (stoning of satan) will be provided in packed bags.

The nation celebrates the birth of MM Alam today. In the war of 1965, he shot down five Indian jets within a minute. His name has been recorded in the Guinness World Record.