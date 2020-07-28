Headlines 9am: Zaidi says PPP failed to solve Karachi’s problems

The Sindh government can’t pick up trash or provide water to the people in Karachi, said federal minister Ali Zaidi. MQM’s Khawaja Izharul Hassan also criticised the Sindh government for their fake claims.
A man has been arrested in Gujrat for raping an 11-year-old child and then murdering him. The child’s body was found in a storm drain two days ago. The police have registered a case.
A fire was reported in a tyre shop next to a petrol pump near Karachi’s Jail Chowrangi Monday night. The fire was doused within an hour. No casualty has been reported.
The Rawalpindi police have arrested four suspects for murdering five women and four children in the Chauntra area a few days ago. The women and children were killed in an attack on a house in the Miyal village on July 24.