Headlines 12pm: PM takes notice of K-Electric’s tariff increase demand

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 12pm bulletin.

Residents of Karachi’s Liaquatabad have been unable to leave their houses for days as streets in the area have been inundated with sewage and wastewater. “There’s no way one can leave the house without getting their feet in the dirty water,” a resident said. “What will we do if there’s an emergency and someone has to go to the hospital?” she demanded.

Load-shedding in Karachi is going to increase because a fault has developed in a power unit at K-Electric’s Bin Qasim Power Plant. Power outages are expected to increase to 10 hours a day. The fault came up at a unit of the Bin Qasim Power Plant shortly after the Sindh government approved the allotment of 40 acres for a new 500KW grid station for the power utility. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar says it’s the federal government’s responsibility to ensure continuous supply of the electricity to Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting over K-Electric’s demand of increasing the electricity tariff. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has written a letter to the NEPRA chairman, asking him to take notice of K-Electric’s over-billing. He has asked the chairman to audit the company’s bill records.

PM Khan will visit the construction site of the Diamer-Bhasha dam in Gilgit-Baltistan. He will review the construction of the project. When completed, the dam will generate 4,500 megawatts of electricity.

An accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and 13 other suspects in the Thatta Water Supply reference on August 4.

Multan’s Nishtar Medical University Hospital’s vice-chancellor has died of the coronavirus. He was also suffering from heart diseases and was on a ventilator for the last eight days. In the last 24 hours, 67 COVID-19 patients died across Pakistan.

The shrine of Lal Shabaz Qalandar in Sindh’s Sehwan Sharif has been closed for almost four months now. Its closure has left several shrine workers jobless. They’ve staged a protest and demanded reopening it soon.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise department has seized foreign currency and illegal weapons from many vehicles during routine checking. Meth worth in millions of rupees was also found in a car’s CNG cylinder.

Turkey is celebrating its National Unity Day to mark the fourth anniversary of the coup attempt of July 15, 2016. PM Khan has telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed solidarity with Turkey to honour the martyrs of 2016.

More than 581,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus across the world.