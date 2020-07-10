Headlines 12pm: K-Electric, NEPRA briefing underway, PIA’s US flights suspended

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 12pm bulletin:

A hearing on increased power outages by K-Electric is under way at the NEPRA office. K-Electric Chief Moonis Alvi gave a briefing to the authority stating that it will take five days to resume uninterrupted supply of electricity. This is because of a backlog and is not the company’s fault, he said. To this, the chairperson of NEPRA said that the company has failed to upgrade its stations in the last 11 months and is incapable of restoring their systems in the future as well.

CPEC Chairperson Asim Saleem Bajwa met the prime minister of Azad Kashmir on Friday. He tweeted that they had a talk over the Kohala and Azad Pattan power projects. Their execution will require a $4 billion investment and will provide 800 megawatts cheaper Hydel power along will 8,000 jobs.

After Europe, the US too has suspended the flight operations of PIA to and from the country. The restriction was imposed over security concerns. Special flights for the pandemic, however, are still operational, according to PIA spokesperson. Five more flights will bring Pakistanis stuck in the US.

A total of 149,000 people have defeated the novel coronavirus across the country so far. The total number of active cases in the country has crossed 89,000. On the other hand, 75 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. A meeting of the NCOC will be held today to discuss precautionary SOPs for upcoming Eidul Azha. It will be led by the interior minister.

Multiple areas in seven cities of Punjab, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi, have gone under a smart lockdown until July 24. Only pharmacies and grocery shops will be open in the areas.

Eighteen assistant commissioners in Sindh failed the promotion exams they were instructed to take by the court. When questions were raised on the performance and qualification of these officers, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh said that the exams were difficult.

Robbers in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Haider stole a car at gunpoint and abducted the driver. They made the driver get out of the car near Hyderabad. In another robbery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-C, robbers took valuables from a woman. When she called out for help, a resident shot the robber and injured him.

A man killed his daughter for marrying of her choice in Hafizabad. The woman had married a year ago. The suspect has been arrested.

Pakistan cricket team’s spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed says that playing without spectators will be a challenge for the players. They will have to cheer for each other themselves. He added that the players were enthusiastic to play after three months.

The monsoon rain system has entered Balochistan after its spell in Sindh. Winds are expected to blow in Karachi today taking the heat down few notches. According to meteorologists, the second spell of rain in the megapolis will begin after the second week of July.

Residents of Thar are returning back to their homes after it rained in the district. These people had left Thar, Mirpur Mathelo and Islamkot in November.

Writer and poet Ahmed Naeen Qasmi passed away today 14 years ago. He has written more than 50 books and was awarded with Sitara-i-Imtiaz as well.