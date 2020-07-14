Headlines 12pm: Federal Cabinet to decide Eidul Azha SOPs

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 12pm bulletin:

A session of the Federal Cabinet will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. A five-point agenda will be discussed. Coronavirus SOPs for Eidul Azha will also be decided.

The Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the authorities to continue their investigation against all sugar mills after it ruled against the stay order granted to 12 mills by the Sindh High Court. The government and its institutions should continue their investigation according to the law, said the court.

An accountability court is hearing the Park Lane Reference today. Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naek said that the National Accountability Bureau started an investigation into the case on the instructions of the Supreme Court. According to Article 4 of the Constitution, the case can’t be heard against Zardari, he said.

A bench of Sindh High Court saw a rush of people and lawyers on Tuesday on which Justice Khadim Hussain got angry. He said that the country is fighting against the novel coronavirus but nobody realised it. The court has decided to only hear urgent cases now.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country is on a downhill. The average number of daily cases is 2,000. In the last 24 hours, around 1,900 cases and 50 deaths were reported.

Owners of wedding halls in multiple cities across Pakistan took to the streets to protest against the closure of wedding halls. They have announced to open the halls by August 2, with or without government’s permission.

K-Electric had been taking money to fulfil its furnace oil supply from the Finance Ministry during the term of the Pakistan Peoples Party. A report on the corruption by the company has been released. It revealed that the company took gas from SSGC without any agreement. The report, however, does not have any signatures or dates which has risen multiple questions regarding its authenticity.

The K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, has been charging excessive bills to pay back its loans, said company’s former CEO Ikram Sehgal. The current KE CEO is not “qualified” to run a big utility company as he doesn’t have much technical knowledge, he added.

The residents of Karachi will not be able to free themselves from power outages any time soon. According to the spokesperson of K-Electric, one of its units has faced a technical fault due to which the overall electricity supply will be short. Affected areas will have to face long hours of load-shedding.

More than 100 districts in Tando Allah Yar are facing power outages that last 23 hours. Residents say they get electricity only for an hour.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Memon said on Monday that it wasn’t just members of his party who had met with Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in the past. “Which party didn’t approach [Baloch],” Memon said on Samaa TV show Nadeem Malik Live Monday. “Nawaz-league members visited [him].”

Real Madrid defeated Granada by 2-1 in the Spanish Football League. English Premier League’s match between South Hampton and Manchester United tied at 2-2.

Multan has the most unique mangoes of the lot. Different in shape and colour, one of its types is also sugar free.

Rains have brought floods in Swat. The city’s Golden Valley was the most affected. Roads have been blocked.

Majestic waterfall, lush greenery and crystal clear lakes — nestled 30 minutes away from Khushab, the Soon Valley is no less than heaven on Earth for some people.