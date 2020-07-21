He didn’t commit any crime: Matiullah Jan’s wife

The wife of journalist Matiullah Jan, who was abducted in Islamabad Tuesday morning, has asked the government to make efforts for her husband’s release.

It is the responsibility of the authorities to recover the journalist who always speaks the truth, Matiullah’s wife Kaneez Sughra told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show Tuesday.

“He didn’t commit a robbery, he didn’t commit any crime, and he didn’t murder anyone,” she said. “So what’s the motive behind forcibly taking him away?”

Matiullah, a known critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, was taken away by men in black uniforms and plain clothes from outside his wife’s school in Islamabad’s G-6 sector.

A CCTV camera installed at the school captured the incident, showing people wearing black uniform whisking the journalist away.

Confirming Matiullah’s kidnapping, Information Minister Shibli Faraz told reporters in Islamabad he didn’t have details of the incident, but one thing was certain that he was abducted.

The journalist’s wife told SAMAA TV that the authorities contacted her after the incident but she still doesn’t know the whereabouts of her husband.

It is the responsibility of the government to protect the rights of the citizens, she said.

Without naming anyone, Sughra said that some people don’t want her husband to speak the truth and it could be a reason behind his abduction.

An FIR has been lodged in Islamabad’s Aabpara police station on the application of Matiullah’s brother.

Matiullah, an outspoken journalist, has often come under attack on social media for his views. Last week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court had initiated contempt proceedings against him over a ‘derogatory’ tweet against the court and its judges. A two-member bench will hear the case against him tomorrow.

In his tweet, the journalist had criticised seven judges of a 10-member bench after they announced their verdict on the petition against the presidential reference against Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.