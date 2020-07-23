Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Man beats up employee at Lahore Hardee’s over wrong order

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
He was caught on camera

A man was caught on camera beating up an employee at a Hardee's branch in Lahore over an incorrect order.

The man, identified as Waqas Kaleem, an employee at a private bank, reportedly ordered two milkshakes and was enraged when the worker mistakenly gave him four instead and billed him for them.

CCTV footage showed him slapping the worker multiple times before other employees intervened. He also reportedly yelled profanities at him.

The incident occurred at the Hardee's DHA Lalak Jan branch on July 21.

The victim, Hafiz Asad, has filed a request for a case to be lodged at a nearby police station.

