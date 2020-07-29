Headlines 9am: Hajj begins, soldier martyred in Bajaur

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

The Hajj pilgrimage has begun in Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims began arriving in Minah early in the morning. Pilgrims will head to Arafat after Fajr prayers on Zilhaj 9.

A soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack in KP’s Bajaur. Lance Naik Samiullah was killed when they attacked a security check-post, according to the ISPR.

A passenger coach overturned on the National Highway in Nawabshah. One passenger was killed and 15 were injured in the accident. The bus was travelling from DG Khan to Karachi.

A man named Sajid Soomro was recovered after the police engaged in a firefight with his kidnapper’s in Sukkur’s Shah Belo. The police used boats to enter the kachha area during the operation.

The Jhelum police arrested four men for stealing a truck laden with 1,920kg of wheat and a van. They were arrested the suspects on GT Road and seized the items worth over Rs10 million and weapons from them. They were wanted in robberies and other cases.

The police arrested a young man in Gujrat for uploading pictures with guns on social media. They also seized the weapon.

Pakistan Batting Coach Younis Khan told SAMAA TV that they came to England to win. The tail-enders are also being prepared, he said, adding that Sohail Khan is trying to take the magic wand from Waqar Younis.

Multan’s cattle market has a 200kg goat while Mandi Bahauddin has a pair of massive oxen.