Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Headlines 9am: Hajj begins, soldier martyred in Bajaur

Posted: Jul 29, 2020
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • The Hajj pilgrimage has begun in Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims began arriving in Minah early in the morning. Pilgrims will head to Arafat after Fajr prayers on Zilhaj 9.
  • A soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack in KP’s Bajaur. Lance Naik Samiullah was killed when they attacked a security check-post, according to the ISPR.
  • A passenger coach overturned on the National Highway in Nawabshah. One passenger was killed and 15 were injured in the accident. The bus was travelling from DG Khan to Karachi.
  • A man named Sajid Soomro was recovered after the police engaged in a firefight with his kidnapper’s in Sukkur’s Shah Belo. The police used boats to enter the kachha area during the operation.
  • The Jhelum police arrested four men for stealing a truck laden with 1,920kg of wheat and a van. They were arrested the suspects on GT Road and seized the items worth over Rs10 million and weapons from them. They were wanted in robberies and other cases.
  • The police arrested a young man in Gujrat for uploading pictures with guns on social media. They also seized the weapon.
  • Pakistan Batting Coach Younis Khan told SAMAA TV that they came to England to win. The tail-enders are also being prepared, he said, adding that Sohail Khan is trying to take the magic wand from Waqar Younis.
  • Multan’s cattle market has a 200kg goat while Mandi Bahauddin has a pair of massive oxen.

