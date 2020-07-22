Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Hafeez Sheikh removed from National Finance Commission

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hafeez Sheikh removed from National Finance Commission

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the prime minister’s adviser on finance, has been removed from the National Finance Commission.

The court submitted a notification of this to the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday. The notification appointing him to the commission, which had been challenged in court, has now been withdrawn, Attorney-General Khalid Jawed Khan said.

But PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha argued that their objection was that the NFC had been formed without consulting them.

I also had issues with the last NFC notification, said the attorney-general. The court praised Khan for his comments and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said not every attorney-general speaks like this.

Ranjha said their victory is that the government has to work according to the Constitution.

The PML-N had challenged Sheikh being able to chair the NFC as the finance adviser. Traditionally, the country’s finance minister chairs the NFC.

