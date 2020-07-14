Gujrat youngster killed in fight between student groups

A student, identified as Abu Huraira, was killed in an armed fight between two students groups in Gujrat on Tuesday, according to the police.

The members of the two student groups had opened fire at each other when Huraira was injured. He was rushed to the hospital and succumbed to his wounds there.

The police have detained three suspects and are investigating them. A case has been registered against 15 people, of which 10 remain unnamed.

Educational institutes across Pakistan remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. They are expected to reopen in September.