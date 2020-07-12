Gujranwala man robs landlord dressed in a burqa

A man was arrested for disguising himself as a woman in a burqa and stealing money from his landlord in Gujranwala’s Satellite Town on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Usman, snatched Rs39,000 from his landlord standing outside his house and fled. He admitted to his crime during police interrogation.

“Usman said that he used to set up a small food stall in the area, however, was unable to meet his expenses due to the coronavirus lockdown,” a police officer said.

A case of robbery has been registered.