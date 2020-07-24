Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Gujranwala: 21-year-old man arrested for raping children

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Gujranwala: 21-year-old man arrested for raping children

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday for raping four girls in Gujranwala, according to the police.

He used to lure the girls by giving them chocolate and then took them to his apartment, a police officer said, pointing out that there are three cases against the suspect in Gujranwala and one in Muridke.

He confessed to his crime in police custody. “The first time he committed the crime, he was sent to jail for two and a half years but was released after the victim forgave him,” the officer added.

The Baghbanpura police will present him before a court on Friday for his remand.

