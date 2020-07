A total of 16 police officers, including sub-inspectors and assistant superintendents, in Gujranwala have been suspended on charges of corruption.

According to the police, the officers had been named in multiple cases of bribery and other forms of corruption.

They did not have a good reputation, which brought a bad name to the police, a senior police officer said. The officer have also been detained temporarily.

An investigation has begun into the matter.