Gujranwala man arrested for killing sleeping wife

A man was arrested for slitting his wife’s throat with a knife while she was asleep in Gujranwala’s Baghbanpura early Friday morning, according to the police.

“Mir Zaman’s wife used to get upset with him and used to go back to her parent’s house often,” a police officer said. “The suspect tricked her into coming back home this time and killed her in her sleep.”

The couple married a year and a half ago and often got into arguments due to Zaman’s unemployment.

“He had been on some unprescribed medicines due to stress as well,” the police added.

Zaman admitted to his crime in police custody. The police have seized the murder weapon and are investigating the case further.