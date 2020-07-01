Gujranwala company gives free medicines to the poor

There’s a medicine company in Gujranwala that has been giving medicine free of cost to those who can’t afford them and will continue to do so until the coronavirus pandemic lasts.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Friday, company owner Zulfiqar Butt urged other drug companies to help the people in need.

“We’ve decided to continue [giving medicines for free] till the coronavirus crisis gets any better,” Butt said.

A resident told SAMAA TV that the company’s decision has helped those in need at such a time when others are selling drugs for high prices.