Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Gujranwala advocate beats up driver, helper with sticks after accident

Posted: Jul 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Gujranwala advocate beats up driver, helper with sticks after accident

Satellite Town market, Gujranwala . Photo: Zameen.com

Advocate Mubashir Cheema beat up two men, a driver and helper, who had crashed a trawler into his car accidentally in Gujranwala’s Wazirabad, according to the police.

The suspect first beat up the men at the accident site and then forcefully took them to his chambers. There he made them lie down on the floor and tortured them with a stick.

There were other advocates sitting there as well but no one stopped him. The two men apologised to Cheema multiple times. He did not, however, listen to them.

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which the police took action against the advocate. An FIR has been registered.

The police says that the perpetrator will be punished according to the law.

