Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Supreme Court summons details of constructions along GT Road

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Supreme Court summons details of constructions along GT Road

Photo: file

The Supreme Court summoned on Monday a detailed report on all the constructions near the Grand Trunk Road.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked how the National Highway Authority lease out the land to anyone when it doesn’t even own it.

The NHA is only responsible for constructing roads and fixing them, remarked Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Related: 10 facts you should know about GT Road

The court has a summoned on a report on its lease and asked for details such as when it was leased out and under what conditions.

The NHA chairperson has been summoned in person at the next hearing.

The Grand Trunk Road, which used to be called Badshahi Sadak, Sadak E Sher Shah, is known as Asia’s oldest and longest roads. It covers a distance of over 2,500 kilometres from Bangladesh’s Chittagong to Howrah in India then across Northern India through Delhi, passing from Amritsar and the road continues towards Lahore and Peshawar in Pakistan, finally ending in Kabul, Afghanistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.