Govt working without any plan for two years: Ahsan Iqbal

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The federal government is working without any plan for the past two years, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said Tuesday.

He said ten secretaries of the higher education department had been replaced in these two years.

“What management do you expect there when you would change the secretary every two to three months,” the PML-N leader asked.

He said six commissioners and five deputy commissioners were replaced in the Dera Ghazi Khan division, which is the home constituency of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“Imagine, does any one play football with departments this way,” Iqbal asked. “They have made the administrative machine of Pakistan a toy.”

He challenged the cabinet members to prove corruption allegations against the opposition leaders.

