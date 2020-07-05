Sunday, July 5, 2020  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Govt won’t be able to complete its term: Fazl

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Govt won’t be able to complete its term: Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not be able to complete its five-year term, Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Sunday.

The JUI-F chief said this while speaking to reporters in Muzaffargarh. He said the government had completely failed to deliver on its promises.

The government is itself involved in wheat, sugar and all other crises, according to Fazl. It has destroyed the economy and gave an “anti-people budget”.

“Local body elections must not be held under these circumstances,” he said. “A general election should rather be held because the government would not be able to complete its five-year term.”

The JUI-F chief said if the incumbent government completed its term, then the country would cease to exist.

He criticised the government for repeated arrests of opposition leaders and troubling them through the National Accountability Bureau, while its own members were involved in mega corruption scandals.

“Neither NAB takes action against them, nor are they held accountable,” Fazl said of the treasury members.

He said the entire government was functioning like “a one-man show”. This would soon end, the JUI-F added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
government maulana fazlur rehman PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, government, PTI, JUI-F, Fazl, elections
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.