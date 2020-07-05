Govt won’t be able to complete its term: Fazl

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not be able to complete its five-year term, Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Sunday.

The JUI-F chief said this while speaking to reporters in Muzaffargarh. He said the government had completely failed to deliver on its promises.

The government is itself involved in wheat, sugar and all other crises, according to Fazl. It has destroyed the economy and gave an “anti-people budget”.

“Local body elections must not be held under these circumstances,” he said. “A general election should rather be held because the government would not be able to complete its five-year term.”

The JUI-F chief said if the incumbent government completed its term, then the country would cease to exist.

He criticised the government for repeated arrests of opposition leaders and troubling them through the National Accountability Bureau, while its own members were involved in mega corruption scandals.

“Neither NAB takes action against them, nor are they held accountable,” Fazl said of the treasury members.

He said the entire government was functioning like “a one-man show”. This would soon end, the JUI-F added.