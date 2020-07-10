Govt should announce relief package for educational institutions: schools’ associations

The associations of schools and colleges have asked the government to provide private schools a relief package to help them run educational institutions.

In a statement, the office-bearers of the Private Schools Association and All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association said they have rejected the government’s directives to open educational institutions from September 15 and that the schools should be allowed to open immediately.

Malik Abrar, the chairman for Private Schools Association, said it was necessary to open schools because the number of coronavirus cases has decreased in the country.

He warned that the teachers would lose their jobs if the private schools remain closed till September 15.

The federal government, after consultation with the provincial education ministries, has decided that the educational institutions across the country will open from September 15.

Haider Ali, the chairman of All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association, said the government has allowed other businesses to operate but the schools were still closed.

He added that the schools should also be allowed to open with the SOPs in place.