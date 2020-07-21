Govt puts proposal to increase PTV license fee on hold

The federal cabinet has deferred the proposal to increase the license fee of the Pakistan Television for a week, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Tuesday.

Faraz was briefing the media after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad. He said the proposal was discussed in the cabinet due to financial difficulties faced by the PTV, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The state TV is facing problems in paying pension to its around three thousand former employees, according to the minister.

Past governments had brought the PTV to the verge of collapse through political appointments in the organisation, he said.

Faraz said restructuring of the PTV has been approved and the proposal regarding license fee has been deferred for detailed deliberations over the matter.

During the meeting, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities to pay all outstanding dues of media houses by the next week.

The cabinet allowed public and private sector to import wheat to ensure the availability of flour in the market, according to the minister. The Sindh government will also be requested to waive excise duty on the import of wheat.

A report on the Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme was presented before the cabinet, he said. PM Khan appreciated his aide on poverty alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and her team for transferring cash assistance to the deserving people in a transparent manner and beyond political consideration.

The cabinet also approved the Treasury Single Account Rules 2020, National Health Emergency Response Act 2020, and amendments in the Anti-Money Laundering Bill 2020 and Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.