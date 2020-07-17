‘Govt agencies to take action on sugar, wheat commission reports’

Government agencies will take action on the sugar and wheat commission reports, but none of them is bound to implement them as each agency has to review the information on its own, PM’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar said Friday.

A committee headed by Hamad Azhar was working on sugar prices, Akbar said at a press conference in Islamabad. Another committee of the Sugar Advisory Board would review the sugar policy.

The Competition Commission has been asked to take action within 90 days, according to the PM’s aide. The State Bank of Pakistan will take action on irregularities in loans given to sugar mills.

A joint team of the FIA and SECP would investigate corporate fraud and fake sugar imports, he said. Provincial governments will take action on the violation of laws through anti-corruption departments.

Akbar said the National Accountability Bureau would investigate subsidies given on sugar over the past five years.

He urged the masses to stop purchasing sugar from expensive stores. At some places the price of sugar is Rs74, while at others it’s up to Rs90, the PM’s aide said. The PM’s aide said efforts were being made to ensure that the price of sugar does not exceed Rs70.

On the flour crisis, he said the commission had made several recommendations and the report had identified thefts.

Akbar said a bag of flour was available in Punjab for Rs860, while flour mills were to sell a bag of flour for Rs800. So far, 149 flour mills have been found involved in thefts and Rs190 million have been recovered from them, he said.

From 2009 to 2020, the PM’s aide said, restraining orders had been issued against fines worth more than Rs20 billion. Without a lawyer, the stay order cannot last long, so the courts cannot be blamed for the stay order and the delayed decisions, he said.