Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Federal government transfers Fazlur Rehman’s brother back to KP

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Federal government transfers Fazlur Rehman’s brother back to KP

The federal government has approved a letter by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government requesting the repatriation of the services of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother back to the province.

Zia-ur-Rehman had been appointed the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District Central, despite not being a qualified CSS officer.

His appointment was met with criticism by both the PTI and MQM after which the KP government wrote a letter to the Centre seeking permission for his return as there was a shortage of cadre officers in the province.

This means that he will no longer be able to take the post in Karachi.

Related: Fazlur Rehman’s non-civil servant brother appointed Karachi’s Central DC

Zia-ur-Rehman started off in KP as a PTCL division engineer before the 2007 MMA government. During that time the chief minister sent a summary to the governor to circumvent the rules to allow Zia’s appointment in the provincial management service.

From there he was appointed a section officer in Peshawar and moved to the establishment division in 2014. He was also appointed to other important posts later.

He was removed from his post when PTI came into power and NAB began investigating how he was appointed in the first place without being a civil servant.

FaceBook WhatsApp
KP transfer Zia Ur Rehman
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DC, Karachi Central, PTI, NAB, CSS office, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUI-F, letter, Zia ur Rehman
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.