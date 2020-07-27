Federal government transfers Fazlur Rehman’s brother back to KP

The federal government has approved a letter by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government requesting the repatriation of the services of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother back to the province.

Zia-ur-Rehman had been appointed the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District Central, despite not being a qualified CSS officer.

His appointment was met with criticism by both the PTI and MQM after which the KP government wrote a letter to the Centre seeking permission for his return as there was a shortage of cadre officers in the province.

This means that he will no longer be able to take the post in Karachi.

Zia-ur-Rehman started off in KP as a PTCL division engineer before the 2007 MMA government. During that time the chief minister sent a summary to the governor to circumvent the rules to allow Zia’s appointment in the provincial management service.

From there he was appointed a section officer in Peshawar and moved to the establishment division in 2014. He was also appointed to other important posts later.

He was removed from his post when PTI came into power and NAB began investigating how he was appointed in the first place without being a civil servant.