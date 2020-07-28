Tuesday, July 28, 2020  | 6 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Government, opposition at loggerheads over amendments in NAB law

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Government, opposition at loggerheads over amendments in NAB law

The government and opposition parties are once again at loggerheads with each other over the amendments in the NAB law.

The government has rejected the suggestions by the opposition parties, saying the proposed amendments could damage Pakistan internationally and in the Financial Action Task Force’s forum.

“Anti-corruption is our core principle and our agenda,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in the parliament on Tuesday. He said that if the proposed amendments by the opposition become a law then the law itself will become meaningless.

The minister said that the amendments put forward by the opposition parties seem like an attempt to remove money laundering from the NAB law.

The leaders of the opposition, however, think that the government doesn’t want to talk over the amendments in ‘good faith’.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the former prime minister and a PML-N leader, told reporters that the opposition parties can’t move forward with the government if they can’t take their amendments seriously.

PPP, the second largest opposition party, is also considering giving a tough time to the government over the amendments in the NAB law.

We will give you a tough time in the standing committees, Rehman said while speaking to reporters. She added that they won’t let the government pass the new law.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PPP PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
NAB, Money Laundering, PTI, PPP, Pakistan, PMLN
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.