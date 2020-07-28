Government, opposition at loggerheads over amendments in NAB law

The government and opposition parties are once again at loggerheads with each other over the amendments in the NAB law.

The government has rejected the suggestions by the opposition parties, saying the proposed amendments could damage Pakistan internationally and in the Financial Action Task Force’s forum.

“Anti-corruption is our core principle and our agenda,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in the parliament on Tuesday. He said that if the proposed amendments by the opposition become a law then the law itself will become meaningless.

The minister said that the amendments put forward by the opposition parties seem like an attempt to remove money laundering from the NAB law.

The leaders of the opposition, however, think that the government doesn’t want to talk over the amendments in ‘good faith’.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the former prime minister and a PML-N leader, told reporters that the opposition parties can’t move forward with the government if they can’t take their amendments seriously.

PPP, the second largest opposition party, is also considering giving a tough time to the government over the amendments in the NAB law.

We will give you a tough time in the standing committees, Rehman said while speaking to reporters. She added that they won’t let the government pass the new law.